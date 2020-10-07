Here Is What Former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield Could Look Like As Human Torch

It seems like anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point, especially when it comes to stars of Spider-Man movies. First, J.K. Simmons came back to his role of J. Jonah Jameson from the original Spider-Man trilogy, then it was announced Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for the third MCU Spider-Man movie. All of these returns and multiverse possibilities have Marvel fans landing their eyes on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with one graphic artist now imagining Garfield returning to Marvel but not as Peter Parker. New fan art sees Garfield as the Human Torch.

"Andrew Garfield's portrayal of The Amazing Spider-Man left a mark in the superhero genre. For me, he was one of the best Spider-Man, especially in his first movie from 2012," artist Ultaraw26 said in a post. "MCU has been known as the place of second chances. Many actors who have appeared in superhero flicks that got bombed before, succeeded on their respective MCU entry, as a hero, like Chris Evans, or as a villain, like Michael B. Jordan."

Check out the art which imagines Garfield in the role below!

There is no word yet on whether or not Garfield will return to his Spider-Man role or other Marvel work which means, for now, fans should not be expecting to see him in the MCU. In the video above, the possibility of Garfield returning for a Spider-Verse movie is explored.

Marvel fans erupted last week when news broke of Jamie Foxx returning to play Electro in Spider-Man 3, starring opposite of Tom Holland as the character he previously portrayed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Foxx himself later confirmed the news in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which he might have revealed more details about Marvel Studios' mysterious sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. While he will once again be playing Electro, it doesn't look like he'll be playing the same version of the character from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as he promised he "won't be blue!"

Would you like to see Garfield return as Spider-Man or another Marvel character? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!