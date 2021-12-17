Andrew Garfield Addresses Tom Holland's Spider-Man Fake Butt Claim

✖

Andrew Garfield addressed Tom Holland's claims about that fake Spider-Man butt. The Tick Tick Boom star sat down with Seth Myers to talk about Under the Banner of Heaven. However, the late night host couldn't let the No Way Home star go without joking about his co-star. On the show, Holland said that one of his fellow Spider-Men had a prosthetic butt inside of their suit. It got quite a few laughs on the show, and Garfield did too. But, he wasn't about to sell out Tobey Maguire either. That information is apparently a Spider-Man trade secret. However, the Amazing actor wasn't about to put a damper on any speculation. He just thinks it helped put "bums on seats" as the saying goes. Check out what else the star had to say down below.

"He's just stirring the pot," said Garfield of his co-star's comments. "Old Tom, he can't help himself. You know, there's an expression that we have in entertainment, which is, 'We want to put bums on seats.' You know, we want to get the audience sat and paying their tickets. Tom is pretty great at creating sub-genres of games for you all… While you're in the cinema going, 'Well, that butt doesn't look real. Tobey's looks like it might be real. Could Andrew have that much a**? Maybe, potentially.'"

In some previous comments to Entertainment Weekly, the Spider-Man star reflected on his return to the Marvel world. He also spoke about what it would take to bring him back.

"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," he mused. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."

Do you hope he returns for a Marvel project? Let us know down in the comments!