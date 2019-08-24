Spider-Man Memorial Spotted Outside Disney’s D23 Expo

As the war rages on between Sony and Disney over the future creative control of the live-action Spider-Man franchise, Spidey fans have started cobbling together a makeshift memorial at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend. When ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis swung by, there was a framed picture of Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker with a few faux candles and flowers. Completing the whole look includes a sign trying to convince Sony back to Marvel.

There is a Spider-Man memorial set up outside of the #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/GTV7PP9s5u — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 24, 2019

Depending on which Hollywood trade you read, Disney has reportedly requested anywhere from 25 percent to half of all Spider-Man film revenues. Under the deal, Disney and Marvel Studios would also foot the same percentage of expenses. Before this proverbial stuff hit the fan, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted he was fully intending to have a Spider-Man threequel focus solely on the web-slinger, rather than depending on an Avengers like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) or Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to fall back on.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a July interview.“And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Sony’s first full statement on the matter can be seen below.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” the statement reads. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.