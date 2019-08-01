The World Celebrates Spider-Man Day

Peter Parker was unleashed into the world in Amazing Fantasy #15, which had a cover date of August 1962. While the comic itself was published on August 10th of that year, fans have begun celebrating Spider-Man‘s many accomplishments on the first day of the month, paying tribute to the fictional accomplishments of the character and the ways in which he has reminded readers that, with great power comes great responsibility. This year’s event might be one of the biggest yet for the character, thanks in large part to Spider-Man: Far From Home currently being in theaters and earning massive amounts of acclaim.

Both big brand accounts and personal pages have taken to Twitter to share their appreciation for the Wall-Crawler by posting personal memories, favorite character moments, or hilarious memes that honor Spider-Man.

Scroll down to see how fans are celebrating National Spider-Man Day.

apparently #SpiderManDay is a thing so this is a reminder that you should watch Into The Spider-Verse because it’s the best Spider-Man film not close and possibly the best superhero film period pic.twitter.com/flY8nTDAFB — Evan (@survivorevan) August 1, 2019

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of this character, you can’t deny how important he is to pop culture. #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/R6g4kPfL5B — Michael Vitti (@mvitti417) August 1, 2019

Happy #SpiderManDay, we may all prefer a different version, but at the end of the day we still love Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/VwaAJUje5P — Jonathan porter (@jpmoney1999) August 1, 2019

Which earth is your favorite Spidey on!? #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/0HA0O9ckEo — L8 Nite Games (@L8Nitegames) August 1, 2019

Aug. 1 is #SpidermanDay. So, I present arguably the single greatest sequence in comic book history: pic.twitter.com/HDXQhf2NVr — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) August 1, 2019

