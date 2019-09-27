Mark Ruffalo Responds to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Returning to MCU

After weeks of having to sift through reactions from Marvel Cinematic Universe stars about Spider-Man no longer being in the franchise going forward, we now get to celebrate their reactions to the agreement between Disney and Sony that will allow for a third Spider-Man film. Mark Ruffalo is the latest to weigh in on the matter, replying to Tom Holland’s Instagram post about the return with a great Avengers: Endgame pun and his claim that he knew it was only a matter of time before an agreement could be reached. The third Spider-Man film from Disney and Sony is slated to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

In response to news breaking that Spider-Man would return, Tom Holland shared a clip from the film The Wolf of Wall Street in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character shared with his coworkers that he was refusing to leave. Ruffalo chimed in on the post, “Back in a snap! Had a feeling we would see you again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When word got out last month that the partnership between Sony and Disney regarding Spider-Man had come to an end, not only were fans disappointed, but so were the stars of the MCU, as it meant they wouldn’t be working with Holland again in the foreseeable future. This latest development comes not only as a relief to fans, but also to those who star in the films.

The dissolve of the partnership was reportedly over the distribution of production costs and profit percentages, with Disney offering to contribute more to production costs in exchange for bigger financial returns. Whether it was continued talks between the two studios or seeing public reactions, the two studios have found a new agreement together which allows for not only an upcoming Spider-Man film, but also a subsequent appearance in an MCU adventure.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

The third Spider-Man film is set to land in theaters on July 16, 2021.

What do you think of Ruffalo’s reaction? Let us know in the comments below!