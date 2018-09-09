Evidence ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Is an ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Prequel

New photos from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home could indicate the first film to follow Avengers 4 could be a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Far From Home follow! Major spoilers.

Though it’s been said by Kevin Feige that Spider-Man: Far From Home would start minutes after Avengers 4, what if time travel has Avengers 4 end before Infinity War would have begun? This would allow the first movie in Phase 4 to be a “prequel” but also progress the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s narrative forward into a new timeline.

On Tuesday, photos from the London set of Sony’s Marvel movie surfaced, revealing Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury coming together for some reason. While photos can never tell the whole story, the two characters coming together might lead them to their turn-to-dust moment seen in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War.

As promised by its title, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be a globetrotting adventure outside of Peter Parker’s stomping grounds. The New York-based hero has filmed heavily in London, taken production to Czech Republic, and will continue to sprawl across Europe through its remaining months of creation.

However, with Spider-Man: Far From Home arriving on the heels of Avengers 4 and Spider-Man having been killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, many are wondering how Marvel Studios plans to market the movie without spoiling his resurrection. Now, this means spoiling at least three resurrections, as Maria Hill and Nick Fury also went down with the snap. While they might be resurrected or prevented from dying in the first place in May of 2019’s Avengers 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home can dodge spoiling their returns with a simple tactic.

Spider-Man: Far From Home could be a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

Furthermore, Avengers: Infinity War‘s events might never happen.

Going back to Spider-Man’s first appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Parker was on a school bus with his classmates headed across a bridge in New York City. What if they were on their way to the airport? What if they were returning from the airport? This would be the perfect moment to clearly tie Spider-Man: Far From Home to Avengers: Infinity War, showing the alternate timeline created in Avengers 4 where Peter never has to get off the bus.

After all, in Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Parker did say, “I should’ve stayed on the bus.” If Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian never bring their ship down on New York City in search of the Time Stone because Thanos has already been thwarted in the past courtesy of time travel (a theory for another time), Peter will have gotten his wish and stayed on that bus.

Topping it all off, Spider-Man: Far From Home would not be the first movie to follow a massive ensemble with a standalone prequel. Captain America: Civil War kicked off Phase 3 back in 2016 and was directly followed by Doctor Strange, an origin story set years before the Avengers fought each other. Plus, Ant-Man and the Wasp followed Avengers: Infinity War and took place simultaneously to the ensemble flick, leading right up to the moments where Thanos snapped his fingers. While Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said the Spider-Man sequel will be the first film in Phase 4, he did not say it would fit into the timeline anywhere specifically.

What do you think? Could Spider-Man: Far From Home be a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War or will it pick up where Avengers 4 dust settles? Share your thoughts in the comment section and send them my way on Twitter @BrandonDavisBD. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release on July 5, 2019.