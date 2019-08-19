Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray Artwork and Store Exclusives Revealed

When Spider-Man: Far From Home swings onto store shelves, the Avengers: Endgame epilogue will be available to own in the standard 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray formats alongside multiple retailer exclusive editions.

In the United States, both the standard edition 4K and Blu-ray releases feature matching cover art. International releases, including the United Kingdom and France, will receive alternative artwork.

Target and Best Buy stores in the U.S. will each offer store exclusives: Target’s set is expected to boast exclusive artwork (TBA) and will include a 48-page journal documenting the overseas travels of Peter Parker (Tom Holland); Best Buy will offer an exclusive steelbook with its own unique artwork.

Internationally, another steelbook with alternative artwork — featuring Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) — will be offered in Germany.

U.K.-based online retailer Zavvi will also offer its own exclusive collector’s edition steelbook gift set, bundling a 4K copy of the movie alongside a light up slipcase, a pull-out gift box, and collector’s postcards and pins. Also exclusive to Amazon U.K. is a two-movie set, bundling Far From Home with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Included on the home media release is an all-new “short film”, “Peter’s To-Do List,” made from deleted scenes dropped from the theatrical release. The collection of deleted scenes includes a dropped action sequence where Spider-Man, clad in his Iron Spider armor, takes down a New York crime syndicate.

Other special features have yet to be revealed. Far From Home is expected to be available to own in early October.

Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook

Target Exclusive with 48-Page Book (Artwork TBA)

Target edition is TBA. Above artwork is a placeholder.

Amazon UK Exclusive Two-Movie Set

Standard 4K Edition (U.K.)

Zavvi Exclusive Collector’s Edition

German Steelbook

Standard 4K Edition (France)