‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Reveals Peter Parker’s Birthday and ‘Amazing Fantasy’ Easter Egg

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer featured a number of hidden details for Marvel fans to find, including one little detail that links back to the first appearance of Spider-Man.

At one point in the trailer, we see Peter Parker officially get his passport, and the camera hovers over it for a minute before it cuts away. Aside from a picture of Tom Holland and Peter’s name, it also features his birthday, which happens to be August 10th. Longtime fans of the character might recognize that date as the release date for Amazing Fantasy #15, which of course holds special significance to the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazing Fantasy #15 featured the debut of the web-slinger, courtesy of Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, and Artie Simek. Making Pete’s birthday the same day as his character’s introduction is the kind of fan service people love, and undoubtedly there’s more to be found before the credits roll.

Peter Parker’s date of birth on his passport is August 10, the publication date of Amazing Fantasy #15 and #SpiderMan‘s official comic book anniversary. Nice touch, @MarvelStudios! #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/eBNbaah9tr — Marvel Studios News (@MarvelNewsCast) January 15, 2019

Not only did Amazing Fantasy #15 introduce Peter Parker and Spider-Man, but it also featured the first appearances of Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Flash Thompson, characters that would go on to be critical pieces to the Spider-Man mythos.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum).

You can check out the official description below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

Have you spotted any more Easter eggs in the trailer? Let us know in the comments!