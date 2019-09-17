Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Hilarious Spider-Man: Far From Home Blooper

Spider-Man: Far From Home has arrived on digital downloads, revealing a slew of deleted scenes and blooper reels. Among the bonus features is a funny batch of moments on the set of the film involving Mysterio actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Parker himself Tom Holland. Gyllenhaal shared a video on Instagram showcasing how much fun the two actors had on set, even when they were trying to shoot one of the movie’s more serious scenes together. It’s yet another reason fans adore Gyllenhaal and Holland on screen together, as their chemistry is oozing through not only in the film but also in these new behind-the-scenes videos.

The scene is from the midway point in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Shortly after Mysterio and Spider-Man defeat an elemental creature, they sat together in a bar and discussed their roles as super heroes in the post-Iron Man world. The scene was pivotal for the film and a very serious moment but the outtakes show just how much fun it actually was to shoot.

Check out the blooper cut of the important scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home in the video below!

Of course, Gyllenhaal writing the caption “Miss my scene partner,” for the post prompted an onslaught of comments from fans who already miss Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s unclear what the future for Spider-Man looks like but many hope to at least see Spider-Man and Mysterio share a screen again following the wild cliffhanger which capped Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said at a recent convention appearance. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

