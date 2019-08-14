Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray Release Date Possibly Revealed

With a little deductive reasoning, it’s possible that the Blu-ray and DVD release date for Spider-Man: Far From Home has been inadvertently revealed. While retail outlets like Amazon and Best Buy are generally pretty reliable when it comes to providing release date information, those dates are usually best-guess estimates, not official projections, until after the studio itself has made a statement. That said, Amazon’s current promotion — offering fans who pre-order Spider-Man: Far From Home on Blu-ray a half-dozen free digital comics along with their purchase — could be telling on itself a little, becuase the “pre-order” deal ends on October 1.

Since DVDs and Blu-rays generally drop on Tuesdays, and October 1 is a Tuesday, it does not strain credulity to guess that the reason the pre-order deal expires on that date is that the pre-order window closes when the product becomes available to the general public. October 1 would put the film roughly six weeks behind Avengers: Endgame, which will be available on Blu-ray and DVD in two weeks (in mid-August). That tracks relatively closely with the difference in their theatrical release dates (April 22 for Avengers and July 6 for Far From Home). It would also give both movies a similar amount of time between the initial theatrical release and the home release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another possibility, of course, is that October 1 could be when the digital version of the movie drops. Typically the industry standard is that the digital version will be released two weeks ahead of the physical discs, but pre-order benefits (such as the $3 credit offered by Vudu for pre-ordering a popular new release) typically expire when the digital version is released, rather than the date of the DVD and Blu-ray. If that is the case, October 15 would be the most likely release date for the discs.

The latter argument would line up with projections from DVDReleaseDates.com, a site that has a pretty good track record of guessing when big releases will hit the stores. They project an October release for the discs — but also an October release for digital, which means if they are right, the very earliest the digital release could happen would be October 1.

For now, Spider-Man: Far From Home is still in theaters, and Avengers: Endgame was just made available on digital services. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame:

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.