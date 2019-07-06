Spider-Man: Far From Home Blowing Past Expectations in First Weekend at the Box Office

Spider-Man: Far From Home is swinging to the top of the box office in its first weekend. The second Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios opened in theaters on Tuesday, taking full advantage of the long holiday weekend. The film earned $25.2 million on Independence Day, the second-highest gross ever on July 4th. The record belongs to Transformers, which earned $29 million in 2009. Far From Home topped Despicable Me 2‘s $24.5 in 2013 and The Amazing Spider-Man‘s $23.3 million in 2012.

In its first three days, Spider-Man; Far From Home earned more than $91 million and is looking at another $60 million over the weekend. That should put it well beyond the forecasted $125 million for its first six days, perhaps reaching as high as $175 million.

Globally, Spider-Man: Far From Home has earned $310 million, with $218.5 million from overseas markets. The film opened in China to $97 million.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter heads to Europe on a class trip with Ned (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), and the rest their class. The trip becomes less of a vacation and more of a work trip when Spidey is called in by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and investigate mysterious elemental creatures popping up across the continent.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave the film a 5-star review. He writes: “While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Opening Weekend

Friday: $32.7 million

Weekend: $87 million

Total: $178 million

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

2. Toy Story 4

Week Three

Friday: $11.8 million

Weekend: $33 million

Total: $305.2 Million

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, and Joan Cusack.

3. Yesterday

Week Two

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $10.1 million

Total: $36.2 million

Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes an overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.

Yesterday is directed by Danny Boyle, written by Richard Curtis, and stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon.

4. Annabelle Comes Home

Week Two

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $9.9 million

Total: $50.3 million

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artifacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young baby sitter.

Annabelle Comes Home is written and directed by Gary Dauberman. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmiga,

5. Aladdin

Week Six

Friday: $2.9 million

Weekend: $9.34 million

Total: $305.86 million

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s animated feature of the same name. The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

6. Midsommar

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.2 million

Weekend: $6.2 million

Total: $10.4 million

With their relationship in trouble, a young American couple travel to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival where a seemingly pastoral paradise transforms into a sinister, dread-soaked nightmare as the locals reveal their terrifying agenda.

Midsommar is directed by Ari Aster and stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, and Will Poulter.

7. The Secret Life of Pets 2

Week Four

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $7.09 million

Total: $131.2 million

Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.

The Secret Lives of Pets 2 is directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Jonathan del Val, and written by Brian Lynch. The film’s voice cast includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Harrison Ford.

8. Men in Black: International

Week Four

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $70 million

The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe, but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency — and ultimately the world.

Men in Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray from a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and Tim Blaney.

9. Avengers: Endgame

Week 11

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $4.1 million

Total: $846 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

10. Rocketman

Week Six

Friday: $1.41

Weekend: $2.4 million

Total: $89 million

An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher, written by Lee Hall, and stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.