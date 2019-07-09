Spider-Man: Far From Home Scores “A” CinemaScore

Spider-Man: Far From Home has had a stellar opening at the box office in its first week and in case you needed proof audiences are responding well to it, CinemaScore just announced the sequel has locked down one of the best scores a live-action Spidey movie has ever received. Shared on their Twitter account earlier this afternoon, the team at CinemaScore revealed Spider-Man: Far From Home received an “A” from audiences, tying it with Spider-Man: Homecoming for the highest-rated live-action Spider-Man film with the service.

Three previous films — Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man — tied with an A- rating while Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 each scored a B+. In terms of overall Spider-Man-based films, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reigns supreme with the only A+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A” CinemaScore’s are practically par for the course when it comes to films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Four films — Avengers: Infinity War, The Incredible Hulk, Thor: The Dark World, and Ant-Man and the Wasp — have received “A-” ratings while Thor (2011) is the lowest-rated film of the bunch with a “B” score. The Avengers, Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame are the only three MCU films to earn a perfect “A+” while everything else falls at the “A” level.

While the future of the Spider-Man franchise at Marvel remains in flux at Marvel Studios, studio boss Kevin Feige thinks it’d be fun to get involved with the multiverse eventually.

“I mean I think the notion of the multiverse is fun. We first made reference to the multiverse in Doctor Strange. I think it’s something we’ll be playing with in our own way. Obviously, we mentioned it in Far From Home but [Mysterio’s] not telling the truth but I think that’s a fun storytelling opportunity for us just the way they’ve done for years in the comics.”

In a separate interview, Spider-Man director Jon Watts admitted he’d like to take Peter Parker (Tom Holland) out from the shadow of the Avengers in any future movies.

“I thought it was a nice comparison to what happened at the end of Iron Man, because for so much of Far From Home, we’re having the world ask Peter, ‘Are you going to be the next Iron Man? Are you going to step up and be the next Iron Man?’ And he makes this decision not to be the next Iron Man, but to be the first Spider-Man,” director Jon Watts told CinemaBlend.

What’d you think of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now both in the theaters while Captain Marvel is available wherever movies are sold.