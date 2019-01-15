‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Features Classic Spidey Theme Song

Fans can now enjoy the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer as many times as they want, and if you stayed until the end you got a welcome musical surprise.

As the trailer winds down into its final moments, you can hear the score start to change, becoming a tweaked version of the classic Spider-Man theme from the 1967 animated Spider-Man series. After we see Mysterio fighting the movie version of Hydro-Man (a water elemental) the Spider-Man logo spins and then the theme kicks in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We hear an orchestral version of the classic song mixed with the modern MCU score fans are accustomed to, creating a pretty slick version of Spidey’s theme. You can check it out in the trailer above.

The original theme was created by Paul Francis Webster and Robert Harris, and since the original series has become a staple of Spider-Man related projects. So far the song has appeared in various ways in just about every Spider-Man movie. From Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (characters singing in the film and Spider-Man 3’s celebration) to Amazing Spider-Man 2 (a ringtone) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (Marvel Studios intro), it’s been featured in some way. It was also recently featured in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse thanks to Peter Parker breaking the fourth wall.

Fans will undoubtedly see plenty of other easter eggs before the credits roll, and fans are already starting to spot even more as they analyze the trailer. We’ll keep you posted on what else they find.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum). You can check out the official description below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.