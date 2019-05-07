Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Reveals Peter Parker’s Biggest Responsibility After Avengers: Endgame

After helping save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) just wants to be a kid and put a pause on great power and even greater responsibility in Spider-Man: Far From Home — but Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has different plans.

“You know in the last movie [Spider-Man: Homecoming], it was like he was ready to step up, but the world was telling him no. Now, the world is asking him to step up, and he’s not sure whether he’s ready for that level of responsibility,” director Jon Watts told Fandango.

“Like, he’s still a 16-year-old kid from Queens. It’s something I can relate to. I remember being a kid and you desperately want to be treated as an adult. But then suddenly you’re treated as an adult, and suddenly you realize that maybe it was better back when I was being treated as a kid. Once you cross that threshold, there’s no going back.”

After opting to stick to the ground as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in Homecoming despite winning the approval of mentor-slash-hero Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Spidey was whisked into space and knighted as an Avenger in Infinity War — an adventure that ended with Peter as one of the trillions of victims who vanished when Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers with the combined might of the six Infinity Stones.

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) resurrected the fallen in Endgame, but a sacrifice play in the battle against Thanos and his army cost Iron Man his life. Now Spider-Man has to navigate the fallout alongside new ally Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) with a helping hand from Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Stark’s loyal right-hand man.

“Similar to Peter, who lost his mentor in Tony… you know, Happy has been there since the very beginning,” Watts said.

“I think a big part of this story is trying to find your place in the world if the center of your world is gone. I’ve always liked Happy as a character, and to use him to explore some of these things was really exciting. To explore a world without Tony, who was the man that created Iron Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

