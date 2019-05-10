New Details About Spider-Man: Far From Home Character Suspected to Be the Chameleon

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Numan Acar (Homeland, Aladdin) is caught in a web of intrigue as his character, a mysterious mercenary named Dmitri, has long been suspected to be famed face-changing Spidey foe the Chameleon, a.k.a. Dmitri Smerdyakov.

Director Jon Watts, addressing the longstanding rumor during a Far From Home set visit, said only Dmitri works under the shadowy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), but would not confirm nor deny if Acar’s Dmitri is the same master of disguise and espionage from Marvel Comics lore who menaces Spider-Man as the “shape-shifting” Chameleon, half-brother of Kraven the Hunter.

“Well, Dmitri in the film works for Nick Fury and I think anyone who works for Nick Fury, they certainly have a mysterious past,” Watts said. “We’re not specifically saying that he’s …but we’re not not saying.”

Acar’s Dmitri is spotted in the second Far From Home trailer in the same underground base housing purported superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), in the comics a costumed supervillain and a self-described master of illusions.

Producer Eric Carroll shed more light on the tough-faced mercenary, telling CinemaBlend, “One of the guys on Nick’s team is played by Numan Acar. He’s a fantastic actor.”

“And he’s got this really great thing where he looks superimposing. He looks like the sort of guy you’d expect to be a mercenary,” Carroll added. “But he’s hilarious. Just one of the funniest actors.”

Dmitri is eventually tasked as chaperone for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends, whose European vacation is hijacked when Nick Fury recruits Spider-Man to thwart the elemental creatures supposedly hailing from a parallel dimension.

“Now you’ve got this really scary-looking mercenary driving these kids around Europe,” Carroll said.

“So, they get rerouted [by Fury]. They drive through the Alps, and there’s a fun character set piece here where Peter, who now has access to some technology in the wake of having met up with Nick Fury, tries to use that technology for iffy purposes and almost blows up his bus by launching some weaponized drones that this spy team has access to.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

