Spider-Man and Mysterio Star in Empire’s Exclusive Far From Home Cover

With Avengers: Endgame now a thing of the past, the eyes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking ahead to the next movie in the franchise, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The second solo movie for Tom Holland‘s teenage web-crawler takes place more than five years after the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Peter Parker and his friends having not aged thanks to Thanos’ Snap.

This time around, Spider-Man isn’t just overseeing his neighborhood anymore. The jobs have gotten bigger since becoming an Avenger, which means that new allies and new enemies are in store. Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, could prove to be both, and he’s probably the most important character in the movie besides Peter Parker himself. It’s no surprise that the new cover for Empire‘s summer preview magazine features Mysterio and Spider-Man together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new cover was revealed on Friday morning, and it features Jake Gyllenhaal‘s helmeted sorcerer taking up most of the page. Inside the clouded helmet you’ll find Spider-Man, swinging through London to either help Mysterio, or take him down. At this point, there’s no way to know what will come of their relationship in this movie.

You can check out the full cover below!

The bond between Mysterio and Spider-Man is certainly going to be complicated. While we know that Mysterio has always been an adversary of Spider-Man, the two are introduced as allies by Nick Fury. Spider-Man is tasked with helping Mysterio take down the dangerous Elementals. During a Far From Home set visit last year, Tom Holland opened up about the relationship between the characters.

“He’s awesome, man,” Holland said. “Jake and I got on really well, and it’s interesting because when you hear the word Mysterio as a Spider-Man fan, you immediately think villain and that’s not the case in our film. He’s a new addition to this world of heroes, he’s my teammate throughout the movie. It’s funny because Jake is such a great guy, and we get on really well. It’s been fun fighting these crazy monsters with him.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!