This Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Poster is Better Than the Real Deal

As the calendar inches closer to July, Sony has dived in headfirst with their marketing efforts for Spider-Man: Far From Home, a move which saw the release of a few posters that received a particularly poor response online. With many fans comparing the official posters to the botched poster of Spider-Man: Homecoming, there’s been plenty of desire from artists to hop into the void left by the less-than-stellar poster releases.

Enter /u/HKARTWORKS99, who’s come up with one of our favorite fan posters for the film. Using a minimalist style, the fan art shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) all suited up. The old adage is that sometimes less is more and that’s entirely the case with this. It’s not busy, yet the contrast between the reds and greens makes it stand out beautifully. The full piece of art can be seen below.

Out the first week of July, the Avenger: Endgame is currently tracking very well, with some reports suggesting it could end up grossing north of $120 million its opening weekend. Far From Home director Jon Watts previously suggested that the film will really dive-in and deal with the fallout from the latest Avengers blockbuster.

“You don’t get to see any of the fallout in Endgame, and we get to explore that in our movie. It’s really interesting and fun,” Watts previously told Fandango. When exploring the post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe, Watts used the friendly neighborhood superhero to “get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened.”

Watts directs on a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming while Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders join the movie playing their MCU characters from other properties. Gyllenhall, JB Smoove, and Remy Hii are all completely new additions to the cast.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is in theaters while Captain Marvel is available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th.