Guy Fieri Posts Far From Flavortown Spider-Man Meme

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the biggest movie in theaters now and celebrity chef Guy Fieri doesn’t want any part of that FOMO thing. Fieri’s social media profiles took full advantage of Spider-Man buzz today to release a mock poster teasing the chef’s role as “Mayor of Flavortown.” After seeing it, we’re left with one question — where can we get a physical copy?

“With great flavor comes great responsibility,” the tweet reads. The poster has Fieri’s head photoshopped onto Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and a mock logo was created reading Guy-Fieri: Far From Flavortown.

The mock poster comes just after a few weeks another Fieri tweet went viral, where he was compared to a picture of Iron Man doing a “superhero” landing. The original tweet from Barstool Sports’ entertainment podcast gained steam before it exploded thanks to Fieri’s retweet.

