Jon Favreau Says Happy Hogan is Like Harry Potter’s Hagrid in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jon Favreau would like to think Happy Hogan is like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), but admits he’s “a lot more of the Hagrid,” the friend-slash-mentor to the teen trio stars of the Harry Potter saga.

“But I’m having a lot of fun, because I know a lot of the actors. I really liked how Homecoming came out,” Favreau told Collider.

“I love the tone, I love the mix of humor, and it reminded me a lot of, especially working with Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Robert [Downey Jr.], also, it reminded me a lot of the first Iron Man, because there was no pressure on us. We got to have fun and be funny, and start to open up new doors, and that storyline was new, so it was simple, and then Tom Holland is, of course, this really cool younger, sort of looks up to Tony as a mentor figure, so that passing of the torch that took place in that one was really good, and I love the sense of humor.”

Getting that balance just right is “where I really appreciate the kind of indie, funny, improv-y type feel, and then you have really kind of cool action that balances out well if you have somebody who’s got a good handle on things like [director] Jon [Watts] does,” Favreau added.

Like Peter Parker (Holland), who is mourning the loss of his mentor and father figure Tony Stark (Downey Jr.), Favreau’s Happy finds himself navigating the aftermath of a world without Iron Man.

“Similar to Peter, who lost his mentor in Tony… you know, Happy has been there since the very beginning,” Watts told Fandango.

“I think a big part of this story is trying to find your place in the world if the center of your world is gone. I’ve always liked Happy as a character, and to use him to explore some of these things was really exciting. To explore a world without Tony, who was the man that created Iron Man.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

