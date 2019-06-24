Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man: Far From Home Is the Conclusion to Marvel’s Infinity Saga

After more than a decade of movies in one connected franchise, it felt like Avengers: Endgame was truly the final chapter in the heavily talked-about Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everything that had happened in the franchise for 10 years built to that point, and it seemed as though everything was given a legitimate conclusion. However, that movie wasn’t exactly the end of the Infinity Saga. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, things will come to a close during the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In a recently-released featurette for the film, which opens in a few international markets at the end of the week, Feige makes it clear that there is still one more piece to the decade-spanning story left to be told before the MCU moves on to its next stage of life. He puts Far From Home in the same conversation as Infinity War and Endgame, saying that the three were designed together to be the final chapter of the Infinity Saga.

“We’ve been working for many years on Infinity War and Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Feige says in the video, which you can watch above. “Those were the films that were culminating the entire Infinity Saga of the MCU. And as we were working on Endgame we realized that the true end of the entire Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3, had to be Spider-Man: Far From Home, because — spoiler — we lose Tony Stark at the end of Endgame.

“The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went, and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark, and become the true hero that he was always meant to be. And it’s for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it’s not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

So, while Endgame delivered the final MCU moments for characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, the overall story still isn’t finished. It seems as though there will also be some set up for the future of the MCU, seeing as how Endgame focused most of its time on the past.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.