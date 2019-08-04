Spider-Man: Far From Home – How the Iron Spider Suit Was Upgraded

Spider-Man: Far From Home was very much about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) making his way through a world without Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Because of that, it’s no wonder the film introduced the web-slinger stumbling his way through the creation of an all-new suit. Before Parker made his slick red and black, webbed-wing suit, he wore the Stark-made Iron Spider suit.

When it comes to the Iron Spider suit in Far From Home, the latest version of the suit was made by VFX supervisor Julian Foddy and his team at Industrial Light and Magic‘s London-based office. Though the suit is technically the same one that appeared in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Foddy and his team did take the time to give it a few upgrades. As seen in Far From Home‘s opening sequence with Parker, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and the charity event, the suit had some new textures that were implemented.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We did do some additional modeling work, just to add a little bit of extra detail,” Foddy explains to ComicBook.com “Because I think in Infinity War, where the suit had been used before, it was mainly really in action sequences. There weren’t a huge amount of lingering closeups on Peter wearing the suit.”

As Foddy explains, it’s because of the drama-based close-ups of the charity event and its sequences that warranted upgrading the model to introduce a slightly new look and feel.

“We really wanted to add in an extra level of detail,” he continues. “That includes both the model and the textures, so that carbon fiber type specular response, which you mentioned there…it was actually there in the textures that we ingested, but we tweaked the shade so it’s likely to get more out of that.”

What’s your favorite Spider-Man suit in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU! Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye hit Disney+ in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.