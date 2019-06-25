Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Reveals the Dog Version of J. Jonah Jameson

Although Tom Holland has been playing Spider-Man onscreen for quite some time, there are some aspects of the character that have yet to factor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Peter Parker’s career at The Daily Bugle. In the meantime, Holland introduced a pretty adorable alternative during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. A “Rescue Dog Rescue” segment saw Colbert and Holland making up fake names and qualifiers for puppies that are up for adoption — including one that was adorably dubbed “J. Bone-ah Jameson.”

“This is my friend J. Bone-ah Jameson.” Holland explains in the video. “A veteran journalist and a real newshound. He can sniff out any story, as long as it’s located on another dog’s butt.”

Despite years of clamoring from fans, J. Jonah Jameson hasn’t made an onscreen appearance since J.K. Simmons last reprised the role in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. While there might be some plotholes standing in the way of Simmons reprising his role, he’s expressed a desire to in the past.

“Never say never,” Simmons assured back in 2017. “Obviously I had an amazing time with Sam Raimi on those movies. That was a great time, and huge for my career and my life. If there were an opportunity to revisit that…”

As the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home draws near, fans are once again wondering if Jameson and The Bugle will factor into the film — something that the creative team hasn’t entirely ruled out.

“Yes, we’ve absolutely talked and thought about those characters a lot, specifically in reference to this film,” producer Eric Carroll told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film’s set. “What we just want to make sure we’re [presenting] them in a way that doesn’t make you feel instantly like you’ve seen them before. So we have a couple of ideas, some of which I can’t really go into detail because they’re spoilery, but it’s absolutely – if we had an ‘in for the Daily Bugle that wasn’t just your traditional newspaper and [with] Peter Parker, there’s this cool, weird thing happening where being a photographer isn’t necessarily a mark of distinction anymore. We all have better cameras in our pockets than most people even owned ten years ago. So how do we get Peter or somebody into that world without it feeling like, do kids really aspire to go be photographers for The New York Times anymore? Or do they aspire to have their tweet reposted, and so on.”

“So we’re trying to pay as much homage to the source material as possible, and we do think there are a couple of fun ideas like that in here, most of which I don’t want to spell out for you, but absolutely.” Caroll added. “We want to take as much of the mythology that people love and present it in a way that’s totally faithful to what people love about it, but in a [different] way.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.