Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jacob Batalon Breaks Silence on the New Marvel Studios Deal

Today is a great day to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan! After about a month of mourning the loss of Spider-Man in the MCU, fans were finally treated to the good news that Sony and Disney have reached a deal over the character. As of now, we’ll officially get to see one more Spider-Man movie team-up between the two companies as well as one more appearance by Holland in another MCU film. People all over the Internet have been celebrating, including Holland himself, who posted a very fitting video from The Wolf of Wallstreet. Holland isn’t the only Spider-Man: Far From Home star to comment on the exciting news. Jacob Batalon, who plays Spidey’s best pal, Ned Leeds, spoke to ScreenRant about Sony’s decision.

“I’m really happy. I think we were all really set and ready to go with Sony, we were ready to move on and do the third one just with them, but we’re more than happy to work with Marvel again,” Batalon explained.

The third Spider-Man movie, which will be a part of the MCU, will be produced by Amy Pascal through Pascal Pictures, as she has on the first two Holland-led films. Earlier today, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige issued a statement about the news:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” he shared. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal added. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

