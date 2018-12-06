‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Fan Art Imagines Bubble Boy as Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal has officially confirmed that he’s playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it’s already making Marvel fans get pretty darn creative.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece, which imagines Gyllenhaal’s character from Bubble Boy as the iconic Marvel supervillain. You can check it out below.

Gyllenhaal confirmed his role – which had already essentially been revealed in set photos – via his first post on Instagram, which showed him reading The Amazing Spider-Man #311. While fans have already begun to speculate what that could mean for the film’s plot, the fact that Gyllenhaal is finally officially attached to the role feels like a positive, considering the previous secrecy arround it.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will see Mysterio facing off against Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the latter of whom will be on a class trip around the world.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president KevinFeige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased earlier this summer. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

