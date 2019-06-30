Kevin Smith Reviews Spider-Man: Far From Home: “Mid-Credits Scene Changes Everything”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens this week, but some sneak screenings are already taking place. Kevin Smith was at one such screening and took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the movie. He praised the film in general and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio in particular. Without spoiling anything, he also suggested the mid-credits scene is a big deal.

“Just saw @SpiderManMovie this way!” Smith tweeted, referring to the ScreenX format. “It’s a joyous journey in which we focus on the grieving Man behind the Spider. As a guy who wrote Mysterio, this is the best incarnation of the character ever presented. But the mid-credits scene changes everything! Spectacular review to come…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chances are Smith will have more to say on the next episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast. As for the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until July 2nd to see what the fuss is about.

Just saw @SpiderManMovie this way! It’s a joyous journey in which we focus on the grieving Man behind the Spider. As a guy who wrote Mysterio, this is the best incarnation of the character ever presented. But the mid-credits scene changes everything! Spectacular review to come… https://t.co/rMm3B0vLjO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 29, 2019

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis is another one of the lucky few who have seen Spider-Man: Far From Home. In his review, he also teased big deal post-credits scenes:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is already certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have been pouring out praise for Marvel Studios’ second Spider-Man film.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man: Far From Home this week? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Spider-Man also appears in Avengers: Endgame, returning to theaters this weekend with new footage.