Spider-Man: Far From Home Meme Hilariously Sums Up the Sony and Disney Split

Another week goes by and Spider-Man is still up in the air as Marvel Studios and Sony continue their standoff. One very well-produced video clip on Imgur completely summarizes the entire debacle in one tiny package. Sony and Marvel both have different needs, and those two directions are a huge reason why Spidey might not be seeing the Avengers on the big screen anytime soon.

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker has to sit Happy Hogan and his Aunt May down for a chat. They’ve had a fling they both enjoyed over the Summer, but Pete wants to know everything. This whole exchange serves as fodder for the edit. Spider-Man serves as the voice of the fans and their desire to know who really is at fault for this whole mess.

Both companies want their own expanded universe and of course money along with that. Once, realizing that the arguing is going nowhere, The Web-Slinger quickly decides to leave with a variation of the popular SpongeBob meme, “A’ight, I’mma Head Out.” All of the clip is edited to look just like a comic book, with some extra details that make the power struggle very easy to understand.

As the Fall begins, fans should probably buckle in because this fight isn’t going to end in the foreseeable future. Both sides want different things, and the fans are going to end up holding the bag in the end. Marvel Studios wants a more substantial cut because of their efforts to raise the character’s platform. Sony believes that Spider-Man will do well in whatever circumstances he finds himself in. Only time will tell which of these entities are truly right.

This quote from Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra really kind of says everything you need to know about the company’s stance when it comes to their most popular hero.

“Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Vinciquerra explained at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology summit. “I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

And so, fans will continue to twiddle their thumbs or play paper football until all of this mess is sorted out. At least people have the memes to keep them occupied.

