Spider-Man: Far From Home Meme Points Out the Best and Worst Parts of the Franchise

Spider-Man: Far From Home was finally released in theaters this month, and it’s been well-received all around. Currently, the movie has a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96% audience score, and it has already earned $211,075,421 domestically and $603,778,859 worldwide. However, despite its success, there’s one aspect of the latest Spider-Man franchise that has gotten a lot of flak: the posters. People mocked the new movie’s poster so much, it went viral. Even Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) hilariously accused Sony of photoshopping his head onto Tobey Maguire’s body. Now, a Marvel fan on Reddit has taken it a step further with a hilarious meme. Originally shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, these images showcase the best and worst parts of the Spider-Man movies.

Warning Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoilers Ahead…

“Why does this keep happening?,” u/2deni2vilnev asked.

As you can see, the meme points out that the Spider-Man movies have the best villains (Michael Keaton as Vulture and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio), but the posters leave something to be desired. The meme ends with a hilarious nod to Avengers: Infinity War, with Thanos’ line “perfectly balanced, as all things should be.”

Many fans commented on the post:

“Almost every fan-made poster I’ve seen is better than what Sony Marketing’s been cranking out,” u/koenigstig wrote.

“I’d rather have a bad poster than a bad movie,” u/gingerbeardman92 pointed out.

“It’s just like the student-made montage of the fallen heroes at the beginning of the movie,” u/sliceofhel joked.

What do you think about the Spider-Man: Far From Home posters? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was recently re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.