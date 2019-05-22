Spider-Man: Far From Home is Most Anticipated Summer Movie According to Fandango Survey

Avengers: Endgame is still crushing it at the box office, but it’s not the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film fans are excited about in 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and based on a recent Fandango survey, it’s the most anticipated film of the season. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Fandango “polled more than 2,000 moviegoers” for their “Most Anticipated Summer Movie Survey” with the purpose of discovering “what fans are most excited to spend their money on at the box office from Memorial Day to Labor Day.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home was crowned “Most Anticipated Summer Blockbuster,” followed by Rocketman, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Dark Phoenix, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Men in Black: International, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Aladdin, and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also scored the top spot in the “Most Anticipated Actress” category with fans eager to see Zendaya as MJ. Tom Holland came in at number three and Jake Gyllenhaal at number five for “Most Anticipated Actor,” with fellow MCU actor, Chris Hemsworth, taking the top spot for Men in Black: International. You can see the full list of the survey winners here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th.