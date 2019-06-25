Spider-Man: Far From Home Run Time Officially Revealed

In less than a week, Spider-Man: Far From Home will officially be swinging into theaters, and it looks like a key piece of info about the film has been revealed. According to a new listing from the British Board of Film Classification, Far From Home‘s approximate run time will be 129 minutes, or two hours and nine minutes.

Oddly enough, this run-time brings a pretty surprising Marvel Cinematic Universe fan theory to life, which argued that the total runtime for the first three “phases” of films would be exactly 3,000 minutes. While that particular total is probably largely coincidental, the parallel it has to Tony Stark/Iron Man’s “I love you 3,000” line in Avengers: Endgame certainly will pull on some fans’ heartstrings.

“We’ve been working for many years on Infinity War and Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent video appearance. “Those were the films that were culminating the entire Infinity Saga of the MCU. And as we were working on Endgame we realized that the true end of the entire Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3, had to be Spider-Man: Far From Home, because — spoiler — we lose Tony Stark at the end of Endgame.”

“The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went, and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark, and become the true hero that he was always meant to be.” Feige continued. “And it’s for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it’s not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Far From Home will cap off Phase 3 in a pretty off-the-wall way, following Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on a study abroad trip for the summer. This gets complicated when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and SHIELD soon arrive, enlisting Spider-Man to help Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) fight off a series of monsters called the Elementals.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts previously said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.