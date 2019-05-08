Tom Holland on Peter and MJ’s Relationship in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Though five years have passed for half of the world, the other half which was dusted by Thanos snapping his fingers didn’t age at all in the time which passed. Peter Parker and many of his classmates are among that group, now returning to high school for their junior year for Spider-Man: Far From Home. As a result, the relationships between Peter, MJ, and his other friends have not changed too significantly.

During a visit to the United Kingdom set of Spider-Man: Far From Home, ComicBook.com heard from Spider-Man actor Tom Holland about how the relationships have evolved in the time which has passed since Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“It’s been great,” Holland said of returning to work with his co-stars. “It’s been a really, really fun film. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon] and I become this little trio on camera and it’s just a great dynamic between the three of us. We all get on so well. The characters haven’t really changed at all, so for us it’s a nice stepping off point to explore new things with the characters. Zendaya’s great, she brings so much new stuff to that character that we know and love so well. I think audiences will really, really connect with her playing MJ.”

Of course, the trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home seem to imply that MJ has learned of Peter Parker’s secret. Given the character’s sarcastic nature, she might be messing with him but we will have to wait and see the full scene play out. Still, Holland insists that his character’s journey is very much determined by “love.”

“He’s very much love driven in this film and taking a break,” Holland said. “This film is all about him trying to take a break but the responsibility of being Spider-Man always taking over, which is quite funny, because the first film we were really keen to show Peter Parker enjoying his powers and really wanting to be Spider-Man.”

Being a hero is great and all but Peter just wants a break after Avengers: Endgame. “Now we have Peter Parker, who still loves the aspects of Spider-Man, but just needs a break, just needs a holiday like everyone does at times,” Holland said. “And that’s not possible when you’re a superhero, and you have responsibilities to save lives. So, it’s an interesting balance of, kind of watching a kid do his homework. That’s kind of how I’m describing it.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.