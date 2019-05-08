How Aunt May Knowing Peter’s Secret Affects Spider-Man: Far From Home

By the end of his first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Parker had blown his own cover when it came to keeping his Spider-Man identity a secret from his Aunt May. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the relationship between Peter and May will be slightly different, given their final moment in Spider-Man: Homecoming ended on a literal “WTF” moment as she discovered Peter’s secret.

While visiting the London set of Spider-Man: Far From Home last year, ComicBook.com heard from Peter Parker actor Tom Holland about the new dynamic between Peter and May — and it’s a bit surprising.

“Yeah, it’s an interesting question,” Holland said. “Obviously bigger things in the MCU have happened that we need to talk about. So, when we find May for the first time, she’s kind of egging Peter on. There’s a very funny line, where she’s talking about, ‘I hope you’ve taken down some crime family.’” Of course, she might not have envisioned Peter going to space to fight Thanos or not being able to take a class trip to Europe without being burdened with saving the world.

Still, Aunt May is supportive. “She’s in on it and she understands his power,” Holland said. “She understands that he’s safe, most of the time. When he’s being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, little harm can come to him, but when he takes on bigger foes, I think she is just as worried as she was in the first one.”

May will probably sweating when she sees the news in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Peter innocently trots across the Atlantic Ocean with a vacation in mind, he will quickly be recruited by Nick Fury to do more hero work.

“At the end of the day, it’s always about saving people and doing the right thing,” Holland said. “The world is at risk in this film. I feel like the Vulture was sort of low level crime, it was under the radar. Not many people knew about it, but this is a world-wide event. The stakes are much higher for him and I think he understands that, meaning he has to really show up and bring his A-game. At the heart of the film, Peter Parker just wants to tell the girl he really likes that he loves her and have a nice holiday. But that all gets ruined.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.