Spider-Man: Far From Home Post-Credits Scenes Explained With Filmmakers Video Released

Spider-Man: Far From Home has arrived in theaters, offering up some of the most shocking post-credits scenes of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date. Those scenes both wrapped up stories from the Infinity Saga in its true final moments while also opening the door for major storylines moving forward. Speaking to the filmmakers behind Spider-Man: Far From Home, ComicBook.com got inside info from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, producer Amy Pascal, and director Jon Watts. The full breakdown can be seen in the video above, hosted by Brandon Davis and edited by Nick Floyd and John Mason.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first major surprise in the credits scenes of the latest Spider-Man movie saw J.K. Simmons portraying The Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson after Peter Parker’s identity was revealed by Mysterio. “It was an idea we had from the very earliest conversations of, if we at Marvel Studios get to work with Sony and make a Spider-Man movie, we want to bring Jameson back, somehow,” Feige said. “And thinking about who it could be, we really thought J.K. as an actor is so versatile, and you look at his amazing iconic performance in the Raimi films. But then look at his amazing performances in Whiplash and in other films. You go, it can be the same guy but a different tone, and tap into sort of more modern, news personalities of today.”

Then, in the post-credits scene at the very end, it was revealed that Nick Fury was actually a Skrull throughout the film. “First of all, to clarify the timeline, that’s real Nick Fury at Tony’s funeral at the end of Endgame,” Watts explains, “So it’s not like he’s been a Skrull forever or like, it’s not like he’s been a Skrull since Captain Marvel.”

The reasoning behind Talos playing Fury is a major reason why the narrative of Spider-Man: Far From Home was able to take place in the first place. “It always sort of bothered me even though we knew that that’s what we wanted the story to be, that Nick Fury could get duped even though he’s been gone for five years and he’s on his back foot,” Watts says. “Like, I wanted to come up with one last little reveal that could explain that unanswered question. And when you’re making a con man movie, it just feels like the right thing to do to have one last little twist that makes you look at everything slightly differently.”

Of course, it also introduces the concept of the Secret Invasion story to the MCU when it is shown how easy it is for Skrulls to pose as known characters. “Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them, so, and when they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a Captain Marvel press event in February. “So, it’s fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes.”

For a complete breakdown, watch the video above! Share your thoughts and theories in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter and Instagram.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.