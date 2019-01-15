‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Fan Poster Pays Tribute to Original Film

The Spider-Man movie franchise got a brand new start thanks to its debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: Homecoming, and anticipation is high for the sequel film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Well, one Marvel fan is bringing past and future together, with this Spider-Man Far From Home poster that invokes an iconic image from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man movie:

This piece by “Ultraraw26” on Instagram is captioned as “Soul dimension dreams” and it seems to depict what Peter Parker/Spider-Man might experience while trapped in the metaphysical space of the Soul World, which resides inside of the Soul Infinity Stone. In this artist’s estimation, Avengers 4 or possible Spider-Man: Far From Home would explore Peter’s time of non-existence after “The Snap,” and the dreams he manifests in that realm would take the form of getting to kiss Zendaya’s “MJ” in the pose of that oh-so-classic Spider-Man kiss between Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.

To be fair though, at this point in the MCU, Peter has no real romantic connection to MJ, who served as a weird onlooker to Peter’s high school troubles in the first film, making sharp, cutting, observations about all of the angst being felt by both the teachers and students of Midtown School of Science and Technology. There were some subtle hints that MJ might have a crush on Peter, but we’re still a long away from getting to this iconic Peter/MJ moment. Maybe Far From Home will fix that? But given the title, it doesn’t seem like the most pressing matter on Spider-Man’s Phase 4 agenda…

So far, Far From Home is shaping up to be an exciting MCU movie sequel. Jake Gyllenhaal will play Mysterio, a Spider-Man villain that fans have waited a long time to see onscreen. Comedian JB Smoove has also been added in a major role, which some fans even think could be playing someone as iconic as J. Jonah Jameson. Production has begun on the sequel, so we should see more and more new details begin to leak out of set photos, videos, any additional casting announcements or some first promos of how characters look in costume, or key visuals that will get fans buzzing.

If you like this poster, be sure to also check out some of the other Spider-Man: Far From Home fan art that’s already popping up!

