Spider-Man: Far From Home Chinese Posters Are the Film’s Best Promos Yet

The promo art for Spider-Man: Far From Home have garnered a wide array of responses online, but the latest ones might be the best yet. A trio of Chinese banners for the film have made their way online, which showcase two new looks at Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) black-and-red suit, the Iron Spider suit, and his “stealth suit”.

New Chinese #SpiderManFarFromHome Posters have dropped… FINALLY, some cool & effective pieces of promo art! These are super cool and worthy of the Spider-Man title. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aM0TAQuUy3 — DR Movie News 🎥 (@DRMovieNews1) June 13, 2019

Far From Home will see Peter and his classmates on a study abroad trip for the summer, after he gets sucked into SHIELD’s fight against the mysterious Elementals. In the process, Peter will be working alongside Mysterio — and coming to terms with his status as a hero in the process.

“I wanted to really raise the action stakes from the last movie,” Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts explained during a recent set visit. “With the Vulture it’s a one-on-one fight. A mechanized villain. But with Spider-Man, you have the ability to do so much more. We’ve seen him fight much larger villains and have spectacular set pieces…I’ve always loved Hydro-Man and Molten Man and his ability to have a giant, elemental kind of creature for Spider-Man to fight against. Anything that makes things more difficult for him and opens up visual opportunities for me, I’ll run at bat.”

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” Watts previously said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

What do you think of the latest posters for Spider-Man: Far From Home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.