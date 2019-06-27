Spider-Man: Far From Home Review Roundup

With Avengers: Endgame now in the past, all eyes have turned to Spider-Man: Far From Home, the movie that Kevin Feige has insisted is the true conclusion of the MCU’s Phase 3. Those kind of comments certainly raise the expectations heading into Far From Home, clearly getting a lot of fans incredibly excited for what’s to come. So, the big question is, does the movie live up to the hype?

On Thursday morning, the review embargo for Spider-Man: Far From Home was lifted, and critics everywhere started sharing their published thoughts online for all to see. We can finally get an idea of what to expect from the new Spider-Man film, and things are sounding pretty positive so far.

While there were a couple of negative reviews out there, the overwhelming majority of critics seem to really dig Far From Home. There is plenty of praise for Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, some love for the way this film follows Endgame, and a ton of talk about some mind-blowing post-credits scenes.

Looking forward to seeing what everyone has to say about Far From Home? Check out a few of the more prominent reviews below!

ComicBook.com – Brandon Davis

“Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives under a massive, dark shadow as the first entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the mega-hit that was Avengers: Endgame. The superhero world is once again looking to shift from an epic ensemble back to a more isolated, standalone adventure featuring one lone hero. The bar is set inexplicably high for the team behind Spider-Man: Far From Home, but, in their own unique, personal ways, they reach that bar and then some.”

Insider – Kirsten Acuna

“Spider-Man: Far From Home is the perfect summer movie. It has summer romances, laughs, and so many great action-packed scenes that it’s tough to pick a favorite. I don’t know what else you could want. If you weren’t ready to say goodbye to Iron Man in Endgame, Far From Home gives you a chance to say goodbye and to remember Tony Stark’s legacy while prepping you for the entire next phase of Marvel movies to come.”

EW – Darren Franich

“I wound up liking Far From Home more than any Spider-Man film this decade. There’s something eerie in the constant assertion of Tony Stark as Tycoon SuperJesus — but don’t underestimate the shifty layers the final act. The hero worship has a slippery quality here, with a less cheerful purpose than the sincere devotion of Homecoming or Into the Spider-Verse. The teen characters really are a blast, even if one key person skips a whole movie of development between scenes. Some digital effects look good in a boring way, and then some digital effects look bad in a perfect way.”

CNET – Sean Keane

“Spider-Man: Far From Home manages to act as a sequel to both Homecoming and Endgame, giving us a superior followup to the former and a wonderful epilogue to the latter — reminding us that MCU goes on in a joyous ride. Let’s hope Phase 4 gives us plenty more Peter Parker.”

The Hollywood Reporter – Todd McCarthy

“At its best as a look at a few awkward teenagers amusingly coming out of their shells during a summer tour through Europe, this second installment in the latest live-action Spider-Man reboot founders as it stomps through picturesque old cities in a series of ill-motivated and less-than-awesome action set-pieces. The young cast, led by Tom Holland as the bashful web-slinger and Zendaya as a shy girl slow to lose her inhibitions, is plenty appealing as well as funny. But without a proper, full-on villain, as well as an adequate substitute for Robert Downey Jr.’s late, oft-mentioned Tony Stark, this comes off as a less-than-glittering star in the Marvel firmament. It pales even more when compared to Sony’s wildly imaginative animated feature of last year, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Mashable – Alexis Nedd

“Spider-Man: Far From Home is packed with references that speak to that which came before as well as the uncertainty that lies beyond Peter Parker’s newest adventure, which makes the fact that the movie also serves as a delightful, self-contained chapter in the book of Marvel even more impressive.”

Geeks of Color – Dorian Parks

“Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed this movie and it might just be my favorite live-action Spider-Man film to-date. For those nervous about the future of the MCU because of the events that occurred in Endgame, don’t worry. This film is proof that the MCU has more stories to tell, and although we don’t have the heroes we grew up with, it’s comforting to know our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be there to lead the way into this new phase of the MCU.”

Variety – Owen Gleiberman

“The key to the new movie’s appeal, apart from the fact that Tom Holland acts with far greater confidence and verve in the title role, is that the entire film is a bit of a fake-out, and I mean that in a very positive way. There’s a good twist, and it’s totally central (I won’t reveal it), but what’s resonant about it is that it enables Far From Home to play around with the very issue of what matters in a superhero movie.”

GameSpot – Meg Downey

“Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is a definite standout in the ensemble. He’s equal parts charming and hilarious, immediately memorable and wholly unique, complete with maybe the most fun backstory reveal the MCU’s ever accomplished. He and Holland are delightful together onscreen, with chemistry for days–so much so that it almost outshines Holland’s already stellar dynamic with the rest of his high school classmates, which is nearly detrimental to the rest of the movie. Once things really start going with Mysterio and Spider-Man, every time they’re not interacting with one another feels a little like wheel spinning.”

