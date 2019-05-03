Avengers: Endgame Sets Up Spider-Man: Far From Home to Make a Major MCU 3000 Connection

Avengers: Endgame has essentially brought Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close, but like with Phase 2’s Ant-Man, Phase 3 has one last “epilogue” film to coming to theaters in the form of Spider-Man: Far From Home. After the universe-altering events of Avengers: Endgame, there’s even more interest in how Spider-Man: Far From Home will connect the new era of the MCU to the one that proceeded it — and trailers already imply there will several key ways the Spider-Man sequel does just that.

Take, for example, the fact that one Marvel fan was enterprising enough to look beyond the obvious narrative or character developments that Far From Home could introduce into the larger MCU, in order to make quite an interesting numerical discovery: if the makers of Spider-Man: Far From Home hit a very specific goal for the film’s runtime, it will create one of the most epic (and heartbreaking) meta connections between Avengers: Endgame and the entire Phase 1 through 3 lineup of the MCU!

Look at the total run time for all the MCU movies. “I love you 3000”. Can’t cope… #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/A6nj6bGaNd — Ash (@AshBoio) May 2, 2019

Warning: Avengers: Endgame spoilers follow!

As you can see from the post by @AshBoio above, the 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that have currently been released have a cumulative runtime that’s approaching the number “3000.” Thanks to Iron Man’s heartbreaking storyline with his daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame, the line “I love you 3000” has entered the worldwide pop-culture zeitgeist with no hint of being forgotten anytime soon. In fact, in light of Tony Stark’s death at the end of Endgame, fans’ emotional connection to the “3000” line has become an even deeper emotional milestone.

That now puts the makers of Spider-Man: Far From Home in a somewhat awkward position. If they can bring their film in at approximately 2 hours and 9 minutes (as is speculated in the tweet), then they will complete a numerical puzzle that will blow Marvel fans’ collective minds, and make Kevin Feige look like even more of a genius cursed with knowledge than he already does.

Come on director Jon Watts, take one for the team! After three hours of Endgame, does anyone even want Spider-Man: Far From Home to clock in over two hours? Just asking for a lot of friends…

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

