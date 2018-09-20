‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photos Feature Tom Holland and Zendaya

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in the middle of production, and it looks like the latest set photos are reuniting two fan-favorites.

A new batch of set photos, which you can check out in the tweet below, see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Michelle (Zendaya) filming on the streets of Prague. Additional set photos also showed effects being set up for something to be blown up in a river, but it’s unclear if that is directly related to this scene.

New SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME set photos from night filming in Prague show @TomHolland1996‘s Peter Parker together with @Zendaya‘s Michelle! //t.co/1xosrr9H2N — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) September 19, 2018

As fans will remember, Peter and Michelle formed a relatively friendly relationship over the course of Spider-Man: Homecoming, with hints here and there that they might eventually be romantically linked. This was only taken a step further by the reveal that Michelle goes by “MJ”, the same nickname as longtime Spider-Man love interest Mary Jane Watson. But either way, if Peter and MJ do form a romantic relationship, it will be in their entirely unique way.

“We never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained last year. “She’s not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there’s an “M” in Michelle and an “M” in Mary. [laughs] So we’re so clever and we thought, “Wouldn’t it be neat if her initials were MJ?” And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate,” Feige revealed. “It was never a big, “Oh my God, it’s a big reveal!” There are big reveals in the movie. That’s not one of them.”

“She is not going to end as being Mary Jane Watson,” Sony exec Amy Pascal added, confirming Michelle is a character in her own right.

“She’s not Mary-Jane Watson,” Feige said before tacking on, “Is she going to date Peter? Are they going to fall in love? She seems to be intrigued with him. There’s a nice chemistry there. Who knows what will happen in the future films?”

Far From Home will see Peter and MJ taking a globetrotting class trip at some point in time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will somehow make the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man cross paths with Mysterio. To an extent, the film is expected to serve as a palete cleanser for MCU fans, after whatever comes their way with Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.