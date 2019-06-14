Avengers: Endgame Could Help Push Spider-Man: Far From Home to Over a $170 Million Holiday Opening

It sounds like Spider-Man: Far From Home will probably swing into the top spot at the box office — with the help of its MCU predecessor. A new report from Deadline outlines Far From Home‘s latest box office projections, and argues that a “halo effect” from the release of Avengers: Endgame will help boost things. Current projections have the film on track to make at least $170 million at the box office over the six-day Independence Day weekend.

The report claims that Sony is aiming for the film to make $154M in its first week, but that some “more aggressive box office analysts” think a $200M opening isn’t impossible. Considering the monumental performance that Endgame had in the box office, and the anticipation for the MCU’s Phase 4, that doesn’t seem completely unfounded.

“Far From Home is being perceived as the very last page in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe before the entire property shifts to another cast, ‘stage’ or ‘phase…’” Social media monitor RelishMix explains in the report. “So, fans and summer moviegoers alike are looking to this movie co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal as the last tease or wrap-up from Avengers: Endgame – as Far From Home certainly shares an Endgame storyline – before the next MCU phase begins. With Far From Home‘s SMU already exceeding opening weekend levels for the Superhero genre, look for this title to have an extremely successful domestic run.”

Far From Home will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his classmates on a summer study abroad trip, which is complicated once he gets sucked into SHIELD’s fight against the mysterious Elementals. In the process, Peter will be working alongside Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) — and coming to terms with his status as a hero in the process.

“I wanted to really raise the action stakes from the last movie,” Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts explained during a recent set visit. “With the Vulture it’s a one-on-one fight. A mechanized villain. But with Spider-Man, you have the ability to do so much more. We’ve seen him fight much larger villains and have spectacular set pieces…I’ve always loved Hydro-Man and Molten Man and his ability to have a giant, elemental kind of creature for Spider-Man to fight against. Anything that makes things more difficult for him and opens up visual opportunities for me, I’ll run at bat.”

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” Watts previously said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.