Spider-Man: Far From Home Director on Peter Parker and Nick Fury’s Relationship

After the ground-breaking events of last month’s Avengers: Endgame, it’s safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes are all on some pretty new common ground. And in this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, one of the more unique dynamics will be coming into play.

During a recent visit to Far From Home‘s set, director Jon Watts spoke to reporters about the highly-anticipated Spider-Man sequel, which sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and SHIELD to stop a supernatural threat. Seeing as Fury and Peter have not interacted onscreen in the MCU thus far, Watts argued that the pair’s dynamic would be bizarre to explore.

“Yeah, I always wanted to put our idealistic teenage hero Peter Parker against a jaded world-weary super spy like Nick Fury.” Watts explained. “I always thought that would be such a great combination of conflict and relationship to explore. That was something that was in my very, very, very first pitch and my very first meeting at Marvel. I was like, ‘I want to see this kid go up against this bad motherfucker.’ You know?”

Of course, there’s an added layer to Fury coming into Peter’s life in Far From Home, seeing as the young superhero will clearly still be reeling from the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). As Watts put it, Fury will fill a completely different role in Peter’s life.

“Tony Stark is like the cool, supportive rich uncle.” Watts continued. “Nick Fury is more like the mean, new stepdad. And I just thought it would be really fun to see those two worlds collide.”

Regardless of whatever shape their dynamic ends up taking, it’s pretty safe to assume that Fury will play a role in Peter’s latest evolution as a superhero and a young man.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” Watts said of Peter’s arc in the film in a previous interview. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

