Watch Tom Holland Lick Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hand When He Tries to Block Spider-Man: Far From Home Spoilers

Tom Holland has become pretty notorious for accidentally sharing information about the films he’s in, and it looks like his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star is going to some pretty hilarious lengths to try to stop that. A new interview from Cinepolis with Holland and Quentin Beck/Mysterio actor Jake Gyllenhaal has gone viral, in which Holland looks like he’s on the verge of spoiling something major. As a result, Gyllenhaal places his hand over Holland’s mouth — which the Spider-Man star appears to lick.

The video is pretty hilarious, especially when Gyllenhaal jokes that someone needs to get him something to combat Holland’s germs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland having a proclivity of spoiling things has become a bit of a running joke amongst Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, with the young actor even being guilty of it during the Far From Home press tour. While Marvel has arguably played into that a bit – letting him “leak” things like Avengers: Infinity War‘s poster and one of Far From Home‘s various suits – some of the attempts at stopping Holland from spreading secrets have backfired.

“I was with [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [directors] the Russo brothers, and the whole team at Marvel, and what they do is they rent a party bus the night the film comes out and they drive around LA, going to different screenings, to introduce the movie or to talk about the movie afterwards,” Holland explained during a convention appearance last year.

“We went to this screening and someone had told me before they had already seen the film, they’ve already seen the film,” Holland said. “So they give me a microphone and I walk on stage and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m still alive!’ The whole audience look at me like, ‘What the hell does that mean? What do you mean you’re still alive?’ And then I look inside, Kevin, Joe and Anthony are like, ‘Shut up, shut up, stop talking!’ So opening night, I ruined the movie for about 300 people, so I’m so sorry for that.”

Thankfully, Gyllenhaal stopped Holland from possibly teasing more about the film, which means fans will be able to experience their onscreen rapport when Far From Home arrives next month.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.