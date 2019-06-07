New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spot: “I’m Going To Get So Many Followers”

The world of Spider-Man: Far From Home might be dealing with elemental monsters and parallel universes, but the film’s newest footage pokes fun at some everyday woes as well. A new TV spot for the film has made its way online, which showcases a surprising amount of new footage for the film. Among those is a new scene of Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) filming some sort of intense action, while remarking that it’s going to get him so many followers.

The TV spot also shows a phone conversation between Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Aunt May (Marissa Tomei), as well as some footage of Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) flexing his powers.

“We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal.” producer Eric Carroll said of Mysterio’s MCU introduction. “And we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Far From Home will see Peter and his classmates on a study abroad trip for the summer, after he gets sucked into SHIELD’s fight against the mysterious Elementals. In the process, Peter will be working alongside Mysterio — and coming to terms with his status as a hero in the process.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.