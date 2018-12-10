’Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Synopsis Released

A Russian press site has revealed the Spider-Man: Far From Home synopsis.

“Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends go on summer holidays to Europe,” the synopsis reads.

“However, the friends will hardly be able to rest — Peter will have to agree to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of creatures that cause natural disasters and destruction throughout the continent.”

The Far From Home trailer — debuted exclusively for attendees at Brazil’s CCXP convention over the weekend — showed the super-spy sedating Ned (Jacob Batalon) and quietly recruiting Parker to help battle “Elementals,” creatures composed of sand, water, and fire.

Parker, who left his Stark-crafted Spider-Man suit at home to enjoy his overseas vacation with his friends, is supplied with a stealth suit and must team with new “superhero” Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) — who is also backed by Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. — to halt the destructive creatures, with Spider-Man and Mysterio emerging as “brothers-in-arms,” according to Holland, who was on-hand for the Far From Home panel Saturday.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal revealed at CCXP.

“And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Descriptions of the trailer reported the element-inspired creatures as homages to famed Spider-Man foes Sandman, Hydro-Man, and Molten Man, but the creatures appear to be the Elementals of the Marvel comic books: a group of mystical ancient beings who resurfaced in modern-day New York City.

Among their members were Hellfire, who possessed mastery over flames, Hydron, who controlled all forms of water, and Magnum, who had power over the entire Earth, endowed with abilities capable of generating humanoid creatures made of the planet’s environment, such as sand and stone.

Marvel fans were left upset over the weekend when Sony Pictures neglected to release the first-look footage online. An unconfirmed online report claimed the trailer will arrive for general consumption on December 18.

“We debuted the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer just for you guys exclusively, because sometimes we just want to show our support, and you guys have been so amazing to us ever since I got this job,” Holland said when addressing the crowd at Sony’s Spider-Man presentation.

“And I guess we just wanted to come and say thank you really, and that was our way for Marvel and Sony to say ‘thank you.’ And I hope you enjoyed it. We loved it. It’s amazing to see something you worked so hard on become a reality, and then share it with the people who really want to see it. So again, thank you for having us, CCXP has been amazing.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, J.B. Smoove, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5, 2019.