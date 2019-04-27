Michael Giacchino Shares BTS Video of Spider-Man: Far From Home Theme Song

Happy Avengers weekend everyone!! Meanwhile… Saturday morning fun for me at the recording studio… pic.twitter.com/K6ufV0fHIa — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) April 27, 2019

Michael Giacchino is hard at work scoring Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead of its July release and earlier today, the composer shared a behind the scenes look at his orchestra performing the iconic Spider-Man theme song. Adapting the song from the legendary 1960s cartoon of the same name, Giacchino brought the song back for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and it will apparently return for Far From Home.

Giachhino posted earlier this week that he had begun working on the score on April 24th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giacchino isn’t the only one to return for Marvel Studios‘ second-straight Spider-Man film. Jon Watts is also returning to the director’s chair while the majority of the cast will return, including Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May). New cast additions include Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill).

The full synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home can be found below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings onto the scene July 2nd.

What do you think of everything you’ve seen of Far From Home so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!