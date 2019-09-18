Tom Holland Does His Own Stunts in Spider-Man: Far From Home Featurette

If you’ve been following Tom Holland‘s journey as Spider-Man, you likely know by now the actor does a healthy amount of his own stunts. The acrobatic Brit put his stunt skills on full display in a new featurette released as part of the Spider-Man: Far From Home home media offering. Initially revealed by io9, the minute-long clip features Holland performing some stunts as cast and crew comment on working with such an ambitious actor. You can see the clip in question here.

“No one commits to the physicality like he does,” Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal says in the video. “One of the first days we were working together, he decided to enter the scene by jumping on a trampoline, doing a backflip, and landing right in front of me. That was incredible.”

Now that Far From Home is starting to ramp up its home media promotional cycle, the future will largely be uncertain for Holland. As it stands now, Marvel Studios no longer has creative control over Spider-Man and his character will presumably join Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, featuring movies like Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius. In one recent convention appearance, Holland said the Marvel Cinematic Universe was like being part of an extended family.

“My first screen test was with Downey, we did a scene that’s in the film — the scene where I first meet him,” Holland remembered. “I just remember doing my auditions and I got to know the crew real well because we were there for a couple of days and you know, I like to introduce myself to everyone so that I get to know everyone. By the time I came back to actually start filming, I felt like I was already part of the family, which Marvel has done really well.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally ahead of a physical home media release on October 1st.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

