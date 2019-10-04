Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man: Far From Home Costume

You can put away your pitchforks Spider-Man fans; the hero is back in the MCU. Now, Jon Watts and company can continue their trilogy, and Tom Holland can put on those red and blue tights again. Well, maybe not the classic Spider-Man costume, according to the actor. He clarified which one of the looks was his favorite on the Spider-Man: Far From Home DVD bonuses.

Cinemablend spotted the admission from Holland who was asked directly about which look has been his favorite to rock so far. Now, Spider-Man is no stranger to different costumes in his Marvel Comic adventures. Funny enough, Holland has worn a bunch of these throughout his travels in the MCU, but one stands above the rest as the coolest for the actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland begins, “And then there’s the Stealth Suit, which is my favorite suit. It’s totally different. It was nice for me because it’s totally different and totally fresh. It’s much comfier than the spandex and it also looks pretty badass too.”

He’s talked about that suit in the past and even referenced that he enjoyed being able to get in and out of it easier. Using the bathroom is apparently easier in the Stealth Suit as well, so it is a slam dunk for Holland in this scenario. Spider-Man is probably going to need that suit after the post-credits scene in Far From Home. After all, he might want to consider laying low for a while as everyone now knows that Peter Parker is actually the hero that helped save the world multiple times.

Kevin Feige has talked about how the third entry is going to be very different from anything that has come before. More than anything though, he and fellow producer Amy Pascal are just excited to be able to finish this story. He couldn’t contain his excitement after the news was announced and talked about how Sony and Marvel Studios are going to forge ahead with the character.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

H/T to Cinemablend