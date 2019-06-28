Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Reveals His Special Nickname For Robert Downey Jr.

The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home, finally hits theaters next week which means it just had its big premiere in Los Angeles. During the event, Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) was interviewed by various outlets while answering tons of fun questions about the new film and the MCU in general. The actor spoke to some folks from Marvel Entertainment about Robert Downey Jr., explaining what it was like to do his first movie as Spider-Man without the veteran actor by his side, and revealing the nickname he has for him in his phone.

Spider-Man himself, @TomHolland1996, talks about Spidey’s next adventure and reveals @RobertDowneyJr‘s nickname in his phone LIVE from the red carpet premiere of #SpiderManFarFromHome, presented by @audi! pic.twitter.com/bHkGl6SrlU — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 27, 2019

“It was really emotional,” Holland explained. “I’ve only ever made a Spider-Man movie with Robert and he’s a great friend of mine, and you know, I was FaceTiming him last night and he wished me the best of luck, and you know we’ll miss him, but he’ll never be forgotten.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Does he have a special name in your phone?,” Marvel asked.

“He’s The Godfather in my phone. He’s like RDJ the Godfather, that’s what I have him as,” Holland replied.

What an extremely fitting name considering Downey Jr. is basically the Godfather of the MCU. This isn’t the first time Holland has spoken of the original Marvel movie hero on his press tour. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Holland shared that Downey Jr. is his mentor, much like Tony was to Peter.

“It’s a lovely dynamic and the dynamic [with Robert Downey Jr.] is also the same off screen,” Holland shared. “I mean, we’ve become really close. We’ve become great friends and I ask him for advice and vice versa sometimes. And it’s just become a really lovely relationship for me to have in the industry. Because, you know, as a young actor coming up in this world it can be very scary and it can be daunting. You can get bullied around. And it’s nice to have someone who’s got my back and who will give me some sound advice.”

If you’re sad Holland and Downey Jr. won’t be acting together anymore now that Downey Jr.’s days with the MCU are done, have no fear… The actors are re-teaming up for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is set for a 2020 release. The new film also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Frances de la Tour.

You can also catch Holland and Downey Jr. again on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, which was re-released today with additional footage. In addition to Downey Jr. and Holland, the film stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd.