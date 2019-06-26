Spider-Man: Far From Home – Tom Holland Reveals Star Wars Themed Deleted Scene

Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally hitting theaters next week, which means the cast of the film are currently in the middle of their press tour. Tom Holland, the actor best known as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, has been conducting tons of interviews and sharing fun, spoiler-free content about the new film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star recently spoke with Uproxx, and revealed that the new movie had a Star Wars nod, but the scene ended up being cut.

“There was a scene that was cut from the film where Peter Parker went and sold all his toys to get the money in order to buy MJ a present,” Holland shared. “And one of the toys, it was Kevin Feige, he said, ‘I need this toy to be in there.’ I forget what it’s called, but it’s a really niche Star Wars character and then I end up not selling that toy.”

Uproxx asked Holland what the toy was, but he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know if it was a rare one, I just know that it was just not one of the mainstream ones,” he added.

However, Uproxx reached out to Kevin Feige, who revealed that the action figure was of Lobot, who was seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as Lando Calrissian’s aide on Cloud City.

If you’re bummed out that Holland didn’t know who Lobot was, we’ve got further bad news… The actor really isn’t into Star Wars.

“People hate it when I say this, but I’m just really not a Star Wars fan,” he explained.

In fact, Holland recently revealed that he’s never even seen The Empire Strikes back, despite referencing it in Captain America: Civil War.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.