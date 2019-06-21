Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Wants to Work with Tarantino

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hits theaters next month, which means the film’s cast are currently in the middle of their press tour. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have been traveling the globe, meeting fans, and answering questions about the upcoming movie. In a recent interview shared by @getFANDOM on Twitter, Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) revealed that their favorite Marvel movie (that they’re not a part of) is Thor: Ragnarok. Holland goes on to mention that Quentin Tarantino‘s favorite Marvel film is also Thor: Ragnarok, and makes it clear that he’d like to work with the director.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom @TomHolland1996‘s favourite MCU movie (apart from ones they are in) is ‘#Thor Ragnarok’ – where does it rank in your list? (Via @SpiderManMovie) pic.twitter.com/Ek3bJnMsW4 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 20, 2019

“Thor: Raganrok is my favorite one, which is also Quentin Tarantino’s favorite Marvel movie,” Holland explains. “Which means he watches these movies, which means he might watch this movie, which means I might be in a Tarantino movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Did you hear that, Quentin? Tom wants a job, and we think you should hire him!

The famous director was actually asked about the MCU in a recent interview with Empire Magazine:

“I haven’t been keeping up to date with them for, I guess, the last four years,” Tarantino shared. “I think the only comic book movies I saw last year at theaters were Wonder Woman and Black Panther. But about a couple of weeks ago I started catching up with some of the Marvel movies so I could go see Endgame. I just finished Captain America: Civil War, so next up is Doctor Strange.”

“Actually, the last one I saw was [Thor] Ragnarok. I loved it,” he added. “It was my favorite one of the series since The Avengers – drastically my favorite.”

Hopefully, Tarantino gets the chance to catch more films that feature Holland. In the meantime, the director’s next project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.