Marvel Fans Point Out Irony of Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Warning About Avengers: Endgame Spoilers

Marvel fans were surprised to see notoriously loose-lipped Spider-Man star Tom Holland deliver an Avengers: Endgame spoiler warning when introducing the second Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer Monday.

Holland, whose Spider-Man deals with the fallout surrounding the death of mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) when vacationing in Europe post-Avengers: Endgame, was not given scripts for the two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame “because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut,” Avengers director Joe Russo quipped during a press event in India.

Despite Joe and brother Anthony determining Holland to be the least trustworthy Marvel star, Holland managed to keep Stark’s death and other surprises — including Mysterio’s claim he hails from another world — under wraps.

“I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’” Holland said at ACE Comic Con Phoenix when remarking the Russo brothers wouldn’t disclose who Spider-Man was fighting during CG-heavy action sequences.

“And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away,’ so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Holland was previously recruited to “accidentally” reveal the “confidential” Infinity War teaser poster in November 2017, which saw the star jokingly leak the poster with a note from similarly spoiler prone Hulk star Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

