Marvel Fans Point Out Irony of Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Warning About Avengers: Endgame Spoilers

Marvel fans were surprised to see notoriously loose-lipped Spider-Man star Tom Holland deliver an Avengers: Endgame spoiler warning when introducing the second Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer Monday.

Holland, whose Spider-Man deals with the fallout surrounding the death of mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) when vacationing in Europe post-Avengers: Endgame, was not given scripts for the two-part Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame “because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut,” Avengers director Joe Russo quipped during a press event in India.

Despite Joe and brother Anthony determining Holland to be the least trustworthy Marvel star, Holland managed to keep Stark’s death and other surprises — including Mysterio’s claim he hails from another world — under wraps.

“I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’” Holland said at ACE Comic Con Phoenix when remarking the Russo brothers wouldn’t disclose who Spider-Man was fighting during CG-heavy action sequences.

“And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away,’ so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Holland was previously recruited to “accidentally” reveal the “confidential” Infinity War teaser poster in November 2017, which saw the star jokingly leak the poster with a note from similarly spoiler prone Hulk star Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

spider-man may be getting into the multiverse but the true multiverse is tom holland warning us ABOUT spoilers instead of GIVING them in the new spider-man: far from home trailer pic.twitter.com/iTdrQqoo5d — emma “bitch please you’ve been to space” lord (@dilemmalord) May 6, 2019

Tom Holland warning people about spoilers still is pretty ironic 😆



But can’t wait to see how Spider-Man shapes up, and the whole multiverse thing will play out with Mysterio — You (@UndeadRider1) May 6, 2019

The fact that the new #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer starts with Tom Holland warning about Endgame spoilers in the trailer is pretty rich coming from him. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6SWuQp1Fvi — maria with an H (@maramosaaa) May 6, 2019

The same boy that spoiled us about “a lake” in Spider-Man Homecoming is now telling us to watch End Game before the new Spider-man trailer cause it contains spoilers, I’m so proud of @TomHolland1996 — 🙂 🇻🇪 🇵🇹 (@pinkwednes_days) May 6, 2019

Be warned. The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer has #AvengersEndgame spoilers – even king of spoilers Tom Holland is warning you! #SpiderManFarFromHome https://t.co/st27vgd4bV — Andrew Yee (new account – follow again!) (@AndrewYee2) May 6, 2019

I think it’s just Marvel best practices to put “Spoiler Warning” in front of anything Tom Holland does — Matt (@Kersimus) May 6, 2019

Tom Holland with a spoiler warning 😂 https://t.co/ykpxJF5tPH — WizHardy ツ (@DinesHardy) May 6, 2019

Bold of Tom Holland to be the one warning us of spoilers 👀 https://t.co/zhfxMBZlD2 — borb 🍑 (@Ashley_illus) May 6, 2019

Tom Holland giving spoiler alerts. Ironic isnt it? — Adi Ekaputra (@ekapen) May 6, 2019

tom holland warning about spoilers? i never thought i would see the day — mar saw eg | school (@blurredmrvel) May 6, 2019

tom holland giving warnings about the spoilers? damn thats new https://t.co/vlflS77Fy2 — ro 1 🌟 (@SHOT0DOROKI) May 6, 2019

awwww tom holland popping up before the new spiderman trailer to warn people there are endgame spoilers in it, cuuuute <3 — セレナだよ🍧 oh my my my~~🍭 (@TallMeowMeow) May 6, 2019