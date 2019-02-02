‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Hints ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap Never Happened

Earth’s mightiest heroes are expected to avenge the fallen in Avengers: Endgame, but the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer suggests the Infinity War snap that erased fifty percent of all life in the universe isn’t just reversed — but that it never happened.

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal in June 2017 let slip the Homecoming sequel “will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story,” following Peter Parker (Tom Holland) attempting to take a break from his superhero duties when participating in an overseas school trip with classmates Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

Though his trip is quickly hijacked by S.H.I.E.L.D. super spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who recruits the teenaged superhero and a seemingly heroic Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to help combat elemental creatures threatening all of Europe , the world seems otherwise unaffected by the devastating ending events of Infinity War.

When using the collective power of all six assembled Infinity Stones to obliterate exactly half of the living beings in the universe with just a snap of his fingers, Thanos didn’t just dust Spider-Man and many of the world’s superheroes — he immediately sent the world into chaos.

This was glimpsed in a post-credits scene that found Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) navigating city streets feeling the immediate effects of the snap — officially dubbed The Decimation — as people turned to nothingness, forcing vehicles to crash and helicopters to drop from the sky.

A death toll of billions would have near irreversible effects on even the heightened reality seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which wouldn’t quickly recover from such a large and instant stream of casualties.

If or when the snap is somehow walked back — meaning it happened, but its damage undone — a traumatic event of that magnitude would have far-reaching consequences on the civilian population, many of which would be irreparably damaged by the effects of The Decimation.

Not only would the Marvel Cinematic Universe be an apocalypse in the wake of the snap, but Earth alone would continue to suffer consequences even if The Decimation is undone and the day is saved before the final moments of Endgame.

But in Far From Home, the world turns as normal: Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and her superhero nephew participate in a charity event for the homeless, which earns a show of support in the form of a $500,000 check signed by Stark Industries CEO Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Mr. Delmar (Hemky Madera) runs his neighborhood deli and Peter later breezes through pick up for his passport before making his way through airport security and traveling overseas, where he enjoys a picture-perfect excursion with his friends — none of which seem to be suffering any ill effects from experiencing the deaths of half the planet’s population and, likely, many of their loved ones.

This could indicate Thanos’ snap isn’t just fixed — but that the heroes find a way to make it so that the snap never happened.

Many have long suspected Endgame will involve the use of time travel, a theory backed both by the importance of the Time Stone given up by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and spoilery set photos that show what appears to be a return to the events of 2012’s The Avengers, but this time with an anachronistic Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in tow.

That could mean the heroes are able to journey to the time just before Thanos performs the snap in front of a horrified Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Wakanda, keeping most of the events that occurred during Infinity War in tact — save for the snap and its immediate aftermath, which now never happens, sparing Spider-Man and the other victims from ever being killed.

Though there have been unfounded rumblings of a multi-year time jump, at least part of Endgame is set in the immediate aftermath of Infinity War as evidenced by the plight of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who is helplessly adrift in space with quickly diminished supplies following a disastrous battle against Thanos on Titan.

Even if Endgame peeks into the future — or a future — at least some kind of reset appears to be in the cards: Peter looks to be the same age in Far From Home as he was in Infinity War, lending more weight to Pascal’s remark about Far From Home taking place immediately after Endgame.

The biggest spoiler of the Far From Home trailer isn’t that Peter Parker was returned to life, as expected, or even that the day is won, as expected; instead, it may be that the most devastating moment in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t just corrected, but prevented entirely.



Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.

